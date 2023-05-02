The game has been over for a few moments. Frosinone returns to Serie A after four years. And Fabio Grosso, the technician, the architect of the third promotion of the ciociari in Serie A, uses few words: “You have always been special boys”.

HUG

—

Big, with an introverted character, he does not forget anyone in the best moment of his career as a coach on the bench which has been his since March 2021, when he took over from Alessandro Nesta: “I told the boys that they were amazing – he said -. We put a lot of passion into a very difficult championship. We have made an extraordinary journey and I thank all those who have worked with me, from the boys, who have been amazing, to the director Guido Angelozzi, who trusted me and has always protected me and to all the members of the company. I dedicate this milestone to my family, there was only one son here, the other is with his mother and was unable to come. The dedication is also for my friends. This is a beautiful day. Then I say thanks to the president Maurizio Stirpe, in this difficult week for him (he lost his brother, ed). We gave him a small gift and I say that he deserves it. Now let’s enjoy this day, we have done something amazing ”.