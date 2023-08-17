He was the last Serie B winner, then he chose to leave Frosinone in Serie A and met Marseille and Sampdoria. «But I understood that the best thing was to wait», says Fabio Grosso, who now presents us with the B who is leaving (“But I don’t like being a teacher, I’m always a student…”) with the eye of someone the championship knows him very well: «There are many solid clubs: if they find the right people, they can take off. Last year it was like that too and many declared themselves, now they do it less because expectations can penalize you, given what happened in Spal and Benevento, or in Perugia».