The Ciociari pass thanks to the seal of the substitute and fly to +8 on the second: bianconeri in 10 for a half and unlucky in the final

Frosinone no longer loses: sixth consecutive success for Grosso’s team. The Gialloblù beat Ascoli 1-0 at Del Duca in a complicated and nervous game. They go up to +8 on Reggina and Genoa. The hosts remain in ten at 48 ‘after the expulsion of Collocolo for protests. In the second half Roberto Insigne enters and it is he who scores the winning goal on an assist from Mulattieri: first goal of the season for the former Benevento. Bucchi’s team stops after four useful results in a row.

FEW OCCASIONS – The first half gives a few flashes. The game seems to light up in the first minutes with Pedro Mendes good at restarting: the Portuguese finds the first shot of the match saved by Turati. At 6 ‘Collocolo runs on the right wing and arrives in the area, but with Boloca’s deviation the ball ends up in the corner. Then many fouls in the middle of the field and little else. Dionisi has the best chance of the first half in the 37th minute, the attacker starts a shot with a right turn that ends just outside. Before the break, the visitors also showed up in attack and Rohden with a deflected shot commits Guarna for the first time. See also Carrera Cup Italy | Vallelunga, Bertonelli: "I would be disappointed if I didn't take pole!"

DECISIVE INSIGNE – The game changes in the 48th minute: Collocolo protests with the referee and the referee Marinelli draws the direct red. Ascoli remains in ten and struggles to contain Frosinone, even if up to 60 ‘the yellow and blue create few opportunities. The race is nervous: shortly after Bucchi is also expelled. Halfway through the second half, Grosso changes four: in Bocic, Borrelli, Insigne and Lulic. Ten minutes later Mulattieri touches a great goal: he overcomes Forty and tries the touch below, but the ball goes out. At 70 ‘Mulattieri still makes the difference: he finds the bottom and serves the former Benevento who starts a very precise shot with a left foot. Guests ahead, first goal of the season for the class of ’94. Grosso’s men exploit the numerical superiority and attack in the last minutes. Many fouls, the referee draws seven yellow cards. In the recovery it is Ciciretti, who entered in the 77th minute, to be seen in attack. At 95 ‘Simic even hits the crossbar on the development of a corner kick. Ascoli is very close to par, but the result does not change. And Frosinone wins again. See also National grief in Peru (Último tango, opinion)

November 11 – 10:43 pm

