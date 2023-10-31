Once the fear has passed, the bitterness remains. Fabio Grosso chooses Instagram to express his feelings after the attack on his Lyon bus by the Marseille ultras, which caused a bad wound on his face and a strong fright.

“What happened on Sunday evening could have been a tragedy, and it certainly was for sport and for all those who love it. I hope with all my heart that it can be a lesson for OUR future. THANK YOU ALL FOR YOUR SUPPORT AND YOUR CLOSENESS. Allez l’OL ❤️… TOUJOURS!”