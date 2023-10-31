The 2006 world champion and Lyon coach comments on Marseille’s aggression
Once the fear has passed, the bitterness remains. Fabio Grosso chooses Instagram to express his feelings after the attack on his Lyon bus by the Marseille ultras, which caused a bad wound on his face and a strong fright.
THE POST
“What happened on Sunday evening could have been a tragedy, and it certainly was for sport and for all those who love it. I hope with all my heart that it can be a lesson for OUR future. THANK YOU ALL FOR YOUR SUPPORT AND YOUR CLOSENESS. Allez l’OL ❤️… TOUJOURS!”
