When I first arrived in the city of Grosseto in early spring, this was an area of ​​Tuscany I had never heard of before, even though Italy has been my home for five years.

Despite the world’s obsession with Tuscany as a holiday destination, and with Florence and Siena just an hour away, Grosseto – with its historic centre, wild nature reserve and beaches on its doorstep – seemed to have fallen off the tourist map, visited only by a few foreigners and Italians.

The city was selected among others 40 cities by the European Commission, which rewards small, emerging and non-traditional sustainable tourist destinations in Europe.

The award aims to create a network of destinations that share best practices in responsible tourism, and act as examples for other European cities and towns.

“Grosseto’s success as a green pioneer of smart tourism is the result of many years of concentrated efforts to enhance our cultural and natural heritage,” said the city’s mayor, Antonfrancesco Vivarelli Colonna, in a statement.

“This is just the beginning of a journey towards a greener and more sustainable future for Grosseto.”

The city has beautiful beaches and vast forests. Photo:Getty Images Share

As the first Italian city to win the awardGrosseto hopes to act as an example of how responsible tourism should be implemented in a country that is at the top of many tourism lists.

While popular destinations such as Venice, Positano and Cinque Terre facing complications from the overwhelming number of tourists they receive, Grosseto’s efforts illustrate how alternative Italian destinations can boost more responsible travel and attract visitors looking for a more relaxed and meaningful experience in the country.

Natural beauties

Surrounded by intact medieval walls and filled with centuries-old buildings, Grosseto’s historic centre is as visually rich and evocative as any other Italian town.

But it’s the natural attractions that set it apart. After driving just a few miles west of the center, I soon find myself immersed in the vast Maremma Regional Park -of 9 thousand hectares- that extends from the mountains of Uccellina to the Tyrrhenian Sea.

Here, pine trees and wheat fields give way to dusty plains, inhabited by wild horses and native cows.

The landscape is more like the African savannah than the Tuscan countryside. Long, natural sandy beaches dotted with driftwood frame the park from the west.

The Maremma Regional Park is one of the main attractions. Photo:Getty Images Share

The preservation of the park is at the heart of Grosseto’s sustainability efforts, as is its focus on the numerous agritourism ventures taking place within.

In contrast to tourist spots in the area such as Florence and the Chianti wine region, Grosseto is one of the least populated provinces in Italy.

The park offers a variety of pristine landscapes, from forests and dusty plains to wetlands and coastal areas.

It also has more than 250 species of birds, plus badgers, wolves, wild boars and deerwhich are rare or endangered.

But this land has not always been so attractive to tourists; for centuries the area, within the metropolitan area of ​​Maremma, It was a swamp infested with malaria-carrying mosquitoes.

In 1930, Benito Mussolini launched the local recovery project, Comprehensive Bonuswhich aimed to restore Italy’s marshy areas to make them arable and to encourage Italians to buy land for agricultural business.

Today, 30% of the Maremma Regional Park is dedicated to agriculture and is the base for 32 agritourisms (farm accommodations), which must meet certain environmental standards such as using recycled and eco-friendly materials, as well as adopting measures to save energy and water and the appointment of an internal environmental manager.

Rural tourism

I spent a quiet night on the extensive estate San Carlo Tenutasurrounded by imposing pine trees, saltwater marshes, perfect for growing rice, and pastures of striking Maremma cows with their long, curved horns.

The site offers many attractions for those who enjoy rural tourism. Photo:Getty Images Share

I was gifted a box of organic rice grown right outside my door, I made a simple risotto in the apartment kitchen for dinner and enjoyed local produce for the first time.

At the Tenuta they also grow organic wheat, legumes, chickpeas, alfalfa, clover, flax and oats, and offer cooking classes and guided tours focused on agriculture.

In the morning I took a guided tour of the farm with Ariane Lotti, a fourth-generation owner and the perfect steward due to her previous experience in environmental land management.

Lotti, whose great-grandfather bought the Tenuta San Carlo estate in 1936, explains that this “is a good way to diversify income and save the rural landscape because you are also renovating and repurposing old country houses.”

“I spend a lot of time doing tours, explaining to people how rice grows and hosting them. It’s a very important part of reconnecting people with the land and food production.”

I borrowed a local bike and rode along shady pine paths to a wild, lonely stretch of beach.

Unlike the overdeveloped Italian resorts and clubs I was used to seeing across the country, with their rows of plastic beach chairs and loud music from speakers, the only structures here were makeshift wooden fortresses that provided shelter from the sun.

The only sound was the lullaby of the gentle waves.

Natural beaches, combined with lush Mediterranean vegetation, gentle sand dunes and crystal-clear waters, offer a different kind of Italian beach holiday.

Many trips can be done by bike. Photo:Getty Images Share

The park and its surrounding areas are also known for their many local food producers, offering all kinds of food tours and specialty dishes.

You could spend days and days here sampling local cheeses, wine, honey, olive oil, beer, fresh fruit and vegetables, and pasta.

I went to the Caseificio Inno al Sole cheese factory, where I tried soft pieces of fresh buffalo mozzarella that had been made that very morning. Meanwhile, the buffalos were sitting right behind the shop.

There are many ways to explore the park that do not require physical effort, from guided walks, bike tours or canoe trips along the Ombrone River, or horseback riding.

All of this is catalogued in the extensive online guide of the park that seeks to help visitors discover it in an authentic and responsible way.

For people who have any disabilityThere are also accessible routes available, as well as the Mare per Tutti (beach for all) beach programme, another of the initiatives that led Grosseto to win the award for sustainable tourism.

I chose the most peaceful activity possible: one of Carrozze di Maremma’s horse-drawn carriage tours, sitting next to founder Enrico Cheli who guides the carriages personally.

Aboard the old-fashioned carriage, Cheli took us across vast plains dotted with windmills, horses and Maremmana cows, passing through paths filled with pastures and wild forests until we reached the very heart of the park.

At the same time, it tells stories of the butteri (cowboys) from Maremma, who have a relevant cultural significance in this part of Tuscany and still work in the park.

“The tradition of the butteri “It began during the reign of Grand Duke Leopold II of Lorraine, who began improving these areas in the 1800s,” said Cheli, a horse enthusiast since childhood.

“It turned them into ideal plains for animal husbandry.”

Skilled cowboys took over from then on, herding horses and cattle, always on the backs of their horses, and maintaining the ecological balance of natural and agricultural lands.

Active tourism

For more active tourists, the park’s plains are perfect for cyclists of all levels and there are numerous trails to explore, including those with direct access to the beaches.

Other paths are designed for more experienced cyclists. One of them is the uphill route that goes up to the impressive Abbey of San Rabano, which dates back to the 13th century.

Numerous cycling routes connect the park and beaches with the city centre, as well as attractions such as the Etruscan archaeological site of Roselle, which was once the main town in the area.

There you can explore the ruins of the ancient amphitheater and the Roman forum, among several public buildings, temples and baths.

The cycling network also provides access to picturesque villages in the surrounding hills, with paths set to be expanded in the future.

The city is working to illuminate the paths from the center to the sea with solar energy. This is to further promote cycling from the beach in the summer, thus avoiding the traffic problems characteristic of the high season.

Beaches of Grosseto. Photo:Getty Images Share

I decided to cycle into town for sunset at Grosseto’s grand Piazza Dante, where local elders chatted on stone seats. The ornate Aldobrandeschi Palacea neo-Gothic palace evoking the medieval architecture of nearby Siena, was a beautiful backdrop for the scene.

I stopped at the marble-covered Grosseto Cathedral and the Museum of Archaeology and Art of Maremma, filled with important Etruscan artifacts found in the surrounding area.

Most churches and museums in the city of Grosseto are accessible to wheelchair users and several have been adapted with ramps, lifts and accessible toilets in recent years. The initiative is not very common in Italian tourist sites,

The entire city centre is surrounded by the Medici Walls – 3 kilometres long – built in 1557 to defend the city.

Grosseto is one of the few towns in Italy with such well-preserved fortifications. As I walked along the walls, now transformed into a serene, tree-lined elevated walkway, I saw tourists and locals enjoying the parks along the way.

The city is developing a vast and impressive new green area, the “parco centrale,” which will offer countless opportunities for jogging, walking and cycling just outside the historic center.

Grosseto’s approach to tourism offers a model for how tourism can work sustainably in Italy, taking everything tourists love about the country – its beautiful nature, its authenticity, its traditional culture, farming practices and history – and repurposing and updating it.

The modern, responsible tourist wants a meaningful and genuine experience, where they leave a minimal footprint and Grosseto is ready to offer just that.

As Maria Luisa Scorza from the Grosseto Tourist Office explains, “travel culture must change, for the planet, to protect the environment, but also for people, who can travel and enjoy holidays in a different way… we can be a model for other cities.”

