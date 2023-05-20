With the help of MDMA probably cut with medical products intended to promote sexual performance, a 50-year-old German man spent the whole day of May 10 having sex with his wife while on vacation in Castel del Piano.

A marathon that proved almost fatal for the man, who suffered septic shock and was rushed to hospital in Grosseto, where he is currently hospitalized in serious condition. He reported necrosis of the scrotum and penis, the seriousness of the infection forced the doctors to immediately put him in a pharmacological coma. Initially he had been given dying while now his overall clinical picture would be improving.

From the hospital, no one says anything but drug abuse seems to have been confirmed. The 50-year-old took a big risk and now may no longer be able to have sex. Among the worst hypotheses of the evolution of his condition there is also the need to proceed with the amputation of the genitals. However, his prognosis remains confidential.