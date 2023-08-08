The 21-year-old boy who was seriously injured on the Feniglia beach in Argentario (Grosseto) on Saturday 5 August, where he had been vacationing with his family for years, did not make it. René Mantovani, a resident of Terni, had dived in a point with the seabed too low, resulting in a fractured neck bone. The trauma was too serious and so the boy died. In the late evening of Sunday 6 August, the doctors declared brain death.

The 21-year-old’s friends sounded the alarm. The young man was revived for 40 minutes, even with the Lucas device for cardiac massage, but there was nothing they could do for him. The sad news comes just a few days after a similar tragedy. A 24-year-old of Senegalese nationality residing in Cervia lost his life after diving into the sea in Lido di Classe, in the province of Ravenna. He never resurfaced, his body was only found after 24 hours.