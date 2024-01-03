A 27-year-old young man died of fulminant meningitis in the intensive care unit of the Misericordia hospital in Grosseto. Resident in Montebelluna (Treviso), but originally from Bassano (Vicenza), the young man had left the Veneto to spend the Christmas and New Year holidays with his girlfriend in Tuscany, on holiday in Follonica (Grosseto). After a few days the young man began to feel increasingly unwell, with a very high fever and other worrying symptoms.

On December 30, the situation worsened quickly and the 27-year-old showed up in the evening at the first aid point in Follonica with purpura (blue-reddish spots on the skin) and difficulty breathing, also reporting the feverish state of the previous days.

The intervention of the healthcare staff was immediate and the 27-year-old was immediately transferred to the nearest hospital in Massa Marittima around 8pm on December 30th. There his situation was assessed as serious and he was transferred again, this time to the Misericordia hospital in Grosseto where he was immediately admitted to intensive care. His condition quickly worsened and he died around 3am the same night.

The 27-year-old's body has been returned to his family, who will celebrate the funeral in Veneto in the next few days.