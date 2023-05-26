Grosseto, good news for the 50-year-old tourist who ended up in hospital after a sex and drug marathon. His penis will not be amputated

From Grosseto there is news about the curious story of a 50-year-old German tourist who on 11 May arrived in serious condition at theMercy hospital. It seems that the man was forced into hospitalization after one almost 24-hour sex and drug marathon together with his partner. There is talk of methamphetamines, ectasy and other narcotic substances.

The tourist arrived in intensive care in critical condition and seriously risked death due to septic shock or Fournier’s gangrene, or a deep necrosis of the tissue of the genitals. Doctors were evaluating thepenile amputation but the risk seems to have been averted. The man is no longer in danger of dying but he will no longer be able to have sexual relations. At the moment he is still in intensive care but he should soon change department.

Subscribe to the newsletter

