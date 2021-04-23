The federal emergency brake has been decided. One detail is causing a stir. The curfew could also affect people passing through – is there a risk of chaos?

Update from April 23, 12:52 p.m .: The curfew not only affects staying in one place, but also travel from A to B, said a spokesman for the Federal Ministry of the Interior in Berlin on Friday. “That means that if you want to travel between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. on the occasion of a tourist trip, you should better rebook or reschedule.” A business flight is possible because of the exceptions provided. For counties that exceeded a seven-day incidence of 100 on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, exit restrictions apply from Saturday between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. You can still move in the fresh air alone until midnight.

First report from April 23, 11.40 a.m .: Berlin – The nationwide emergency brake * to contain the Corona * pandemic, which will apply from Saturday, prohibits nightly travel through affected districts, according to a report. This view is represented in a short report of the scientific service of the Bundestag, like the pictureNewspaper reported on Friday. It is about the interpretation of the nocturnal curfew *, which applies to districts with an incidence of more than 100. According to the reasons for the law, in this case “staying in means of transport between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. is prohibited,” the newspaper quoted from the report. It is expressly “also public transport covered by the exit restriction”.

According to the report, the document also states: “It follows that transit through areas where the curfew is in effect is only permitted” if there are exceptions, such as a medical emergency, walking for a walk, going to work or the professional execution. “Those who do not want to commit an administrative offense are not allowed to cross the affected districts in the car, by train or even by plane during the curfew,” said Bundestag Vice President Wolfgang Kubicki (FDP *) of the newspaper.

According to the newspaper report, the regulation also poses problems for airports. Passengers could not arrive for night and early flights during the curfew hours. Also, in the case of high incidences * in the region in question, night flights could not take off.

Federal emergency brake: curfew could become a big problem for Deutsche Bahn

The politician and lawyer Kubicki sees a major problem for Deutsche Bahn in maintaining rail traffic. The train thought that they would be exempt from curfews as before. However, the Bundestag report shows that this is not the case. “The federal government must now clarify as quickly as possible how its regulation is to be implemented,” Kubicki urges picture. “Even the federally owned Deutsche Bahn is likely to face major problems with maintaining rail traffic. People who are not exempt from the curfew are no longer allowed to travel and would have to leave the train. The traffic on the federal highways would have to be diverted for those affected in such a way that districts with an incidence of 100 are bypassed. “

Bundestag Vice Kubicki is outraged by this part of the federal emergency brake *: “It is insane neither for the citizens nor for the authorities. These gross technical mistakes surpass the farce about the ‘Easter rest’ by a lot. ”For him, an apology from the Chancellor * is not enough this time, as the rules have already passed through the Federal Council. They “therefore could not be removed from the world by declaration by the Chancellor”.

Kubicki therefore demands: "We have to act quickly now. I am not prepared to accept that my state Schleswig-Holstein will be cut off from the south and west of the republic because you are no longer allowed to drive through Hamburg with its high incidence, "reports the picture. (dp / AFP)