Due to the short-term failure of Matija Nastasic, Malick Thiaw slipped into the S04 starting XI against Union Berlin. The young Finn knew how to convince again, his team remained away without conceding for the first time. He then picked up an extra praise from his trainer.
With regard to the encounter between Union Berlin and Schalke 04, the aerial duels were a bigger topic. The blatant standard weakness of the Gelsenkirchen guests against the header strength of the Union host. An aspect that during the game – at least related to this aspect as a danger for the miners – was hardly taken into account.
One reason for this was Malick Thiaw, who found his way into the starting line-up in his sixth Bundesliga game at the start of the season. That happened inevitably, however, because Matija Nastasic, who was seeded under Christian Gross, was temporarily out with calf problems. So you went into the game with a new central defender combination of Thiaw and Shkodran Mustafi, which made a good impression despite one or the other good scoring chances for the Iron.
“It’s a muscular injury to the calf, I hope it’s not too bad. In any case, it doesn’t look that dramatic,” said Gross after the game when asked about the Nastasic failure. A return against BVB when the derby is due next Saturday evening seems quite possible – but this scenario is not that easy due to another very solid performance by his substitute.
After the game, the S04 coach also felt the need to highlight the young Finn’s achievements (via WAZ): “Malick did an excellent job. He was serene and calm. The boy has great potential, I like him a lot.” He was able to win a very good 75 percent of all duels, he also blocked three shots and cleared seven situations that could have been dangerous. In addition, a safe pass rate of 89 percent (via Sofa core), although he tried again and again to play a line-breaking pass into midfield while building up the game.
Under Manuel Baum, the 19-year-old finally switched to the professionals after he played again at the beginning of the season in the U23. He owes five of his six starting XI appearances to the ex-coach, who has not been on the sidelines for royal blue for almost two months.
Thanks to a long-term extension last summer, his contract runs until 2024 and is therefore also valid for the 2nd Bundesliga. An aspect that should by no means be underestimated, because in the event of the now very likely relegation, Thiaw should be one of the important pillars and young faces of an almost entirely new Schalke squad. Gross also promises him good prospects: “We will work with this wonderful young player in a targeted manner.”
First of all, it will be exciting to see whether the native of Düsseldorf will also start against Dortmund. He has undoubtedly applied for this potential trust, but that doesn’t mean anything yet. He had also presented himself well against VfL Wolfsburg in the cup round of 16, but had to go back to the bench in the following league game against RB Leipzig because Shkodran Mustafi was allowed to go straight into the first team without a single minute of training together. At least it is conceivable that this process will also be repeated with the Nastasic recovery.