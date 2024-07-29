In nominal terms, it is equivalent to R$8.7 trillion; it is the highest level since November 2021, when it reached 78.2%

The DBGG (General Government Gross Debt) reached 77.84% of the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) in June. In nominal terms, it is equivalent to R$8.7 trillion.

This is the highest level since November 2021, when it reached 78.2%. O BC (Central Bank) released the result this Monday (29.Jul.2024). Here is the full of the report (PDF – 270 kB).

The DBGG comprises the federal government, the INSS (National Institute of Social Security) and state and municipal governments. There was an increase of 1.1 percentage points in June compared to May 2024.

Compared to December 2023, when gross debt represented 74.4% of GDP, there was an increase of 3.4 percentage points last month.

According to the BC, the debt reached this level due to:

payment of nominal interest (increase of 3.8 percentage points);

net debt issuance (growth of 0.9 pp);

exchange rate devaluation (up 0.6 pp); and

nominal GDP growth (reduction of 2.1 pp).

