Matamoros.- A woman had an unpleasant experience when she found a cockroach in a barbecue tacoin a taco shop in the city of Matamoros.

A woman named Yasmín shared a post on social networks recounting her experience in a taqueria who went with her group of friends, since when he was about to bite into the taco, he found a cockroach.

“Today I had a not pleasant experience at the **** taco shop, which is located on Calle 3. I went to the place with my friends, to eat these tacos, which we all liked, we arrived, we ordered and we even arrived to consume a taco from the order we had ordered until we realized that in one of the tacos he ordered there was a COCKROACH WHEN SEEING THIS WE ALL STOP EATING OUR ORDER” Yasmin wrote.

By commenting to the waitress removed the tacos and offered them othersand that they would not charge her or the entire table for the tacos.

The owner of the place who was behind the bar, never approached them and he only sent the girl.

Yasmín added that the owner only told them “if they get sick, then they come”. In the end they were charged for the tacos that they did eat, and he explained that he could have made a fuss to warn the other customers that were in the place, but they did not want to attract attention.

The young woman attached the photo of the taco with the cockroach to the publication in order to be believed. Users of social networks commented on the photo and even took it with humor.

“Well, what do you think, there is the protein and it is cheaper for the taquero, take advantage“.

