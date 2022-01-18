After the serious accident of the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix, Romain Grosjean he said goodbye to Formula 1 in advance. The Genevan, who had not renewed his contract with Haas, tried to return in time for the end of the championship, but the burns on his hands led him to more mild advice. Grosjean had to settle for a test with Mercedes of 2019 at Paul Ricard: a test scheduled for last June which, however, is not never been made due to travel restrictions due to the Coronavirus.

2022 could be a good year to see Grosjean for the last time at the wheel of a Formula 1 car. The former Haas, now engaged in IndyCar with the Andretti Autosport team, had an exchange of messages with the team principal Mercedes Toto Wolff: “I wrote him something after Abu Dhabi. I let a few weeks go by and then I sent him another message, and he replied. He said ‘Thank you’, and then the last sentence was’We need to drive you this year‘, so the test is still on the agenda. There were some difficulties last year. And I must say that this year too it won’t be immediate, because I can’t go to the French Grand Prix: we race in Iowa the same weekend. But Mercedes wants to do it, and I want the same, though my neck will suffer quite a lot of: I lost some of the muscle in that area. If that happens it will be great, but now the main focus is on trying to win races with Andretti“.