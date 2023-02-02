The frightening accident suffered in the opening stages of the 2020 Bahrain GP, ​​which he miraculously survived, was the last episode linked to the career of Romain Grosjean in Formula 1, with the French-Swiss driver who subsequently opened another chapter of his motorsport adventure in IndyCar. Having recently become a Lamborghini factory driver (with which he will officially participate full-time in the IMSA and WEC championships in 2024), the 36-year-old from Geneva is in the meantime ready to contest his third consecutive season in the United States, and for the second year at the wheel of the team Andretti. A reality, the latter, repeatedly ended up on the front pages for one of his possible landing in Formula 1, with Michael Andretti’s team likely to make its effective entry in 2025 or 2026, again with the green light from the governing body of the FIA. If this were to actually materialize, a scenario that seemed unfeasible could occur: the Grosjean’s return to Formula 1.

This was directly admitted by the Geneva pilot himself in an interview with GQ, not excluding the possibility of such a decision, provided that it is done precisely with the US team: “You get to a point where you know you’ve reached your peak, and it has to be the end of it – he has declared – but one thing i learned last year is that never say never. I told my wife that I would never live in the USA, that I would never race in an American series and that I would never do the Indianapolis 500, and I did all three. So I think you never know what the future will be like. Now I like being in IndyCar and being able to enter the IMSA with the Lamborghini for endurance racing. It’s the right balance for me. For sure – he added – Formula 1 remains the pinnacle of motorsport. Andretti would have a lot of work to do if he went to Formula 1, just like Haas. Right now I would say I prefer to stay in IndyCar but again you never know. When things are done and concrete and in front of you, sometimes your mind changes“.