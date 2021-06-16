Romain’s performance Grosjean behind the wheel of the Mercedes, scheduled on the sidelines of the French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard, will not be able to take place due to travel restrictions imposed by the Coronavirus. This was announced by Mercedes in a tweet.

We’re disappointed to announce that @RGrosjean‘s Mercedes test has been postponed because of travel restrictions and quarantine requirements. We’re committed to giving Romain his chance in a Mercedes F1 car and we’re working to reschedule the test later this summer. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/nCuBlQCxvu – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@ MercedesAMGF1) June 16, 2021

“We are very sorry and regretted to announce that Romain Grosjean’s test with Mercedes was postponed due to travel restrictions and quarantine obligations. We want to give Romain the chance to drive a Mercedes and we are working to schedule the test for this one summer“, This is the comment of the team.

After the terrible accident in Bahrain, which made him risk his life in the fire in turn 3, putting an early end to his experience in Formula 1, Grosejan had to get back behind the wheel of a car of the highest category in a demo session on the sidelines of the Grand Prix of France to Paul Ricard. The Genevan had gone to Brackley for the seat test and to have a first contact with the W10, the 2019 world champion car. Above all, to end his adventure in Formula 1 in a much better way.