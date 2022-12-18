In recent months, the only topic that has really fascinated – and agitated – the many Ferrari fans scattered around the world has been that of team principal. First it was necessary to understand if Mattia Binotto was really on the way out, then who would be his successor and finally, now that Frederic Vasseur has been officially awarded the role, the curiosity is to find out if he is really the right man to bring the iris back to Maranello. The track will give the first answers starting from the month of March, but there have been those who have tried to anticipate, trying to explain to the public that they love the red and not just who Draveil’s manager who will lead in the coming years the Prancing Horse.

Romain Grosjean, an old acquaintance of F1, knows his compatriot well. In fact, with him in the role of boss she made sparks in the preparatory categories for Formula 1, imposing herself in F3 and in the GP2 Asia. Being on the bridge of the Ferrari is obviously a very different task, but the former Lotus and Haas driver is convinced that Vasseur is the right captain to steer the Maranello boat to that promised land that cannot be seen on the horizon for over three decades now. Interviewed by Gazzetta dello Sportthe new Lamborghini driver spoke very positive words for the new Ferrari team principal.

“Ferrari is a huge challenge for anyone – acknowledged Grosjean – but Vasseur can do it“. Many see the choice of Vasseur as a ‘favor’ done to Charles Leclerc, who made his F1 debut with the transalpine manager in 2018. Grosjean confirms the excellent relationship that binds the two, but does not believe that it is an appointment made to put Sainz in a position to be the second driver. “He and Leclerc are very close friends and this helps the environment – admitted the pilot from beyond the Alps – but he also knows Sainz well. The car is good, in 2022 the management went less well. In 2023 he will fight for the World Cup“. All Ferrari fans fervently hope so.