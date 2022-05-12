The sensational battle underway between some Formula 1 drivers and the FIA ​​continues unabated after the reiterated rule underlined on the eve of the Miami GP, which prohibits to the riders behind the wheel of compete wearing jewelry and underwear not approved to the imposed standards. A regulation that immediately aroused opposition and protests especially from the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamiltonwith the Mercedes driver he recently challenged the International Federation in view of the Monaco GP, during which the British will want to participate wearing more than one watch.

A ‘war’ that is igniting the spirits in the Circus, stemming mainly from the will of the FIA ​​to guarantee safety for the drivers. Moreover, in the last weekend held in Miami, Sebastian Vettel curiously he had taken Hamilton’s defense by presenting himself in the paddock in a provocative way, wearing a pair of underwear over his racing suit. Regardless of how this unprecedented circumstance will evolve, in the meantime the opinion of another rider on the issue has been added: Romain Grosjean.

The Swiss, now engaged in IndyCar, has in fact expressed a singular comment, referring directly to the accident in which he was involved in the Bahrain Grand Prix 2020, where he became trapped in the flames of his Haas. Regarding the ban on wearing jewels, Grosjean replied with a joke as calm as it is sweet, also in defense of the freedom to be able to run with the desired jewels: “Look at my burned hand – said the Genevan showing the signs of the burn reported in Sakhir – the only area where there are no burn marks is where my wedding ring is“.