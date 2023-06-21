Romain Grosjean, former Formula 1 driver and now Lamborghini official, is preparing for the next challenge: he will play a leading role in Lamborghini’s campaign in the 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship.

The Swiss champion with a French passport talks about the exhilarating power of endurance races, the anticipation surrounding the LMDh, whose participation was recently announced by the Casa del Toro, the impact that the events of the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix have had about his life and his personal philosophy.

The 36-year-old, who now lives in Miami, made 179 Formula 1 appearances over a nine-season career, from 2012 to 2020, in addition to appearances in 2009. He will compete in the IndyCar Series from 2021. He started racing for the Motorsport division of Lamborghini’s Squadra Corse in January 2023, on the occasion of the famous 24 Hours of Daytona, aboard a Huracán GT3 EVO2.

The progress of the LMDh is very rapid and Grosjean is playing a key role in the development of Lamborghini’s eagerly awaited LMDh hybrid racing prototype. The car is powered by a new 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 with an output of 680 HP, due to the limits set by the regulation.

#63 Iron Lynx, Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Romain Grosjean, Andrea Caldarelli, Mirko Bortolotti, Jordan Pepper Photo by: Lamborghini Squadra Corse

“I love endurance racing. When I moved to the United States, Daytona fascinated me a lot and Lamborghini gave me the opportunity to participate. I love the atmosphere and the possibility of representing such an important brand,” says the Swiss.

“When you’re 20, the only important thing is to be the fastest. Now that I’m a few years older, I’m happy to be part of a team. It’s not just about me anymore: I also have to make sure that the team is the best on the track. It’s a question of compromises and to please everyone”.

“We trust each other tremendously and the main challenge for everyone, including the mechanics and engineers, is really endurance. That of the pilots is the easiest task: we rest! In endurance racing you have to expect the unpredictable and be ready to face it”.

In addition to the FIA ​​WEC, which includes the famous and demanding 24 Hours of Le Mans, the LMDh will also participate in the IMSA in North America. This is Lamborghini’s most important commitment to date in motorsport, after three class victories in the GTD category at the 24 Hours of Daytona, two consecutive victories at the 12 Hours of Sebring and many other successes over the last decade.

#63 Iron Lynx, Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Romain Grosjean, Andrea Caldarelli, Mirko Bortolotti, Jordan Pepper Photo by: Lamborghini Squadra Corse

It is now the Hypercar category of the world’s two hottest endurance championships that is in focus and Grosjean is one of the frontrunners.

“I am excited to be part of the LMDh project for next year. I love the brand and I like the project, the approach and the people who work there. I know there is a lot to do and we will all have to learn a lot, but I am ready. Lamborghini is a brand that aims for success and has a solid history behind it. That’s why, if we do something, we have to do it well.”

On the opening lap of the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix, Grosjean survived a terrifying high-speed impact following which he was engulfed in the flames of his Haas VF-20 for 28 seconds. It is probably one of the most dramatic crashes in the modern history of F1, leading Grosjean to reflect with a positive attitude on how his life has changed as a result of the crash and its aftermath.

“The accident definitely turned my view of things upside down. Having courage means always pushing yourself beyond the limits you thought you couldn’t overcome. It means getting involved. Life is beautiful and I didn’t realize it could be so ephemeral until my accident.”

“It may sound a little crazy, but my life is better now, so I think the accident was a good thing. I want to enjoy life even more, have fun and make every day a good day. I know that my life involves risks, but I also set personal limits.”

World exclusive exhibition of Romain Grosjean’s car after the 2020 accident Photo by: Formula 1 Exhibition

Grosjean is a family man and, among his many talents, he is an excellent cook and has recently also learned to fly: he is a man who broadens his horizons.

“I am a father and a husband. I’m just a normal person who loves activities, who loves to ‘do’. When I start doing something, I push on the accelerator. Flying makes my travels and life more efficient and enjoyable. When I fly, I get a feeling of peace. During the flight you carve out a piece of sky just for yourself and you see the Earth in a different way”.

When he returns to the mainland, Grosjean travels with an equally exciting vehicle: a Lamborghini Urus Performante. As he says, it’s a family car, but with a serious twist.

“It’s really great to drive it. The Performante has an amazing sound, and even though it’s an SUV, everyone knows it’s a Lamborghini. And there is room for my children”.

Romain Grosjean, Lamborghini Squadra Corse Photo by: Lamborghini Squadra Corse

However, Lamborghini’s incredible color palette has caused a few small problems.

“My daughter wanted a purple or pink car. My second son preferred yellow. My oldest son wanted it orange and my wife black. So I said, ‘Okay, you know what we do? We take it green. The car is mine and I decide…’”.