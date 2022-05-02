The warm welcome that Romain Grosjean it had received upon joining IndyCar a year ago now seems to be a distant memory. Not so much for what concerns the American public, which he continues to consider the French as one of his favorites on the grid, but for Grosjean’s colleagues. In fact, several other drivers, at the end of the race held yesterday at the Birmingham circuit, in Alabama, showed that they did not appreciate the particularly ‘free-range’ driving style of the former Haas F1 driver. Already in the Circus Grosjean he had built a reputation as a ‘dangerous’ driver both in duel situations and – above all – in the starting phase.

Now the same situation is also happening overseas, in a championship that is traditionally considered more ‘hard and pure’ than Formula 1. Grosjean finished the race won by McLaren driver Pato O’Ward in seventh place, but he managed in the enterprise of making two pilots nervous in two separate duels. The first developed over the course of the 15th lap, with Colton Herta – teammate of the Frenchman in Andretti Motorsport – who attempted an attack on the inside on the main straight and found himself locked into the wall by Grosjean. The contact was avoided for a very short time and Herta then ended up long in the following corner. On the third to last lap Grosjean instead trimmed one double rotated to Graham Rahalin an attempt to overcome it inside.

Rahal himself, after the race, attacked the 36-year-old from Geneva quite directly, also calling into question the Race Direction. “I had some good fights with Colton, with Scotty – commented Rahal to IndyCar Radio microphones – nice battles with lots of pilots. Only one in particular isn’t that clean. We’re going to have to sit down and have a little conversation about what the hell is going on here. I think the riders need to come together – all of us – because I’m not the only one with a problem. There is a significant number of pilots who have had problems with this guy [Grosjean]“. Finally Rahal ‘warned’ Grosjean to expect tit for tat: “When the roles are reversed, the race direction will do better to be consistent. Because they will reverse, at some point. I’m not going to play light“, He concluded.