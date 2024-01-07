Grosjean: “I haven't done the test with Mercedes yet, but it's all my fault”

F1 career

After making his Formula 1 debut in 2009, Romain Grosjean he continued his career in the Circus uninterruptedly until 2020, with the exception of the 2010 World Cup. The Franco-Swiss' permanence, however, ended abruptly in the early stages of the Bahrain GP 2020, thanks to a violent accident resulting in a fire from which he miraculously escaped. In the following weeks, the F1 world expressed its closeness to the 37-year-old, including the Mercedes.

Wolff's invitation

It was the Team Principal himself Toto Wolff that, weeks after the shocking impact against the barriers, the Invitation to carry out one testing session with the single-seater from the Brackley company. However, after some time, such proof has not yet materialized. To explain the main reasons, in an interview for GP Racingit was Grosjean himself, who in the meantime is preparing to compete in IMSA with Lamborghini and continue in IndyCar with the Juncos Hollinger team.

The reason for the delay

In this regard, the Genevan took full responsibility for the test not yet carried out, although he admitted having delayed even voluntarily in order to comply with the regulations present in F1 which require it to be possible to carry out tests with cars two years older than the current ones. In this way, Grosjean will then be able to board the 2022 ground-effect car: “I am absolutely interested in testing the Mercedes – commented – we haven't found the time yet, though it's all my fault. It's not easy, though: 30 race weekends await me next year. You complain about 24 in F1 and I have 18 in IndyCar, seven in endurance and five in F1 with Canal+. So it's not easy to add a test but, very selfishlyI'm trying to delay everything to the point where I actually can testing a new generation of cars. I still intend to do it and whenever I see Toto always confirms to me that it will happen. Yes, it would be very nice to be back in an F1 car.”

The burns

In the accident suffered in Bahrain, Grosjean did not suffer serious injuries, other than some burns on his hands. Over the years, however, the burns are healing well, to the point that he has regularly continued his career in motorsport in various categories, even open-wheeled as in IndyCar: “Some days it's a little painful, especially the left hand, but I'd say that 95% of the time I don't even think about it“.