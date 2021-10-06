A pole position, three podiums and several spectacular overtaking completed to the applause of the public: after concluding his experience in Formula 1 in 2020 with the Haas, Romain Grosjean has launched a new adventure in the United States and in IndyCar, where he achieved remarkable results for a rookie in the first year in the American top flight with open wheels.

A season spent at the wheel of the Dale Coyne Racing team and another that will materialize in 2022, this time with the transition toAndretti Motorsport. For the 35-year-old Frenchman there could not have been a more welcome destination after eleven championships spent in Formula 1, so much so that the person concerned wanted to underline his satisfaction at having embarked on a new chapter in his overseas career.

A choice, that of flying to the USA, which Grosjean himself judged at the end of his first IndyCar pilot championship: “I fell in love with this category – admitted the 35 year old born in Switzerland to The Race – as a driver I feel a lot of freedom with my driving style, and I can be competitive with any team ”.

With regard to the next championship, the transalpine will therefore replace Ryan Hunter-Reay with the colors ofAndretti Motorsport, where you can take the opportunity to further improve your score: “I am honored to be part of this great team for the coming season – he added – everyone in the world of motorsport knows the name of Andretti. I am very happy to be able to race with this team, and I hope to be able to achieve a lot of success with them, which is our goal. I would also like to thank the Dale Coyne Racing team for giving me the opportunity to make my IndyCar debut. I was given the opportunity to compete with one of the best teams in the world – he concluded – and I enjoyed every race ”.