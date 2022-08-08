Romain Grosjean is not having a great season at IndyCar in its second season in the US open-wheel top racing series. The driver Andretti obtained a second place in Long Beach, but is currently in 14th position in the drivers’ standings with 273 points at -177 from the leader Will Power. In Nashville this weekend, after getting the front row in Qualifying, the chances to return to the podium were all there, but with five laps to go, Grosjean found himself hopelessly against the barriers.

‘Fault’ of Josef Newgarden, who on the occasion of the umpteenth restart entered very aggressively in Curva-1 hitting Grosjean almost on equal wheels – the Dallara prepared by Penske is slightly ahead of that of the Andretti team – sending the French driver against the wall. Grosjean commented on the episode on Twitter with three angry emoticons after waiting on the track for the passage in the following rounds of Newgarden, spreading his arms in disbelief at the American’s maneuvers.

“Welcome to Indycar“Josef Newgarden’s comment on the episode on the microphones of the media at the end of the race won by Scott Dixon, now very close to the leader Will Power in the standings. “That’s right, we are all very aggressive – added Newgarden – once you are the one who suffers a contact and another time the one who commits it. We were all very close in that corner and I am a bit in front anyway“.

Marcus Ericsson upped the ante by replying on Twitter to my colleague first in F1 and now in Indycar. “What goes around comes around”the tweet of the pilot Ganassi that can be translated with “what you do comes back to you“ in reference to all the maneuvers beyond the limit of which Grosjean has become the protagonist since his debut in IndyCar in 2021. Ericsson in 2018 in Baku was accused by Grosjean of having hit him and sent him to the wall under the Safety Car regime when simply the pilot Haas had done everything by himself wrong in an attempt to warm up the tires.

😡😡😡 – Romain Grosjean (@RGrosjean) August 8, 2022