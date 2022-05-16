It had been clear Romain Grosjean after having almost risen from the flames that had engulfed his Haas in the 2020 Bahrain GP: “I’m going to run in IndyCar, but no ovals“. The Genevan was leaving F1 after failing to renew with the Kannapolis team and the terrible scare that became the last Grand Prix of his career did not stop him from moving overseas. Together with his family, however, the current driver of the Andretti Autosport team had chosen to forgo the races on the spectacular, but dangerous, American speedways. However, one season was enough for the former Renault driver to change your mind. Too great is the charm of being able to run on historical ‘rings’, such as those of Texas or Iowa, not to mention the possibility of taking part in the Indianapolis 500.

This year, therefore, Grosejean has chosen to break the taboo: his ‘oval’ debut, right in Texas, was unlucky, with a 26th place at the finish. Now, however, the transalpine driver is ready to face his first Indy500, scheduled for next May 29th. Interviewed by the site RacingNews365, the 36-year-old born in Geneva explained that he had also relatively easily convinced his wife, who was initially frightened by the possibility of another dangerous accident. “My kids asked me to do them (the ovals) – Grosjean admitted surprisingly – then I talked to my wife and she understood how happy I was in IndyCar, how good it was for me. That it is risky, but that perhaps the rewards are greater than the risks. So we decided to do it “.

“I’m not supposed to be here, so every day is a bonus – then added the driver of the Andretti team, recalling the almost fatal crash suffered in Sakhir – life is just a little bit nicer since then, because I am happy and grateful to be alive. It’s not easy for my wife, but she accepts it. She watches the races and accepts how beautiful IndyCar is, how much the fans love me and how much I love all of that too. As I said, on the risk and reward side, the reward side is much greater“.