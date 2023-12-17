Grosjean's golden years

The most positive period of the entire career of Romain Grosjean in Formula 1 it was the one dating back to the two-year period 2012-2013, a period in which the Franco-Swiss achieved nine of the ten overall podium placings in the top series, all with the Lotus. At the same time, however, the 2012 season is still remembered today for the great scare for the former IndyCar driver, both for him and for Fernando Alonso.

Fear at Spa-Francorchamps

The episode that made us fear the worst, and which miraculously had no consequences for all the drivers involved (even before the serious accident that saw him as the protagonist in Bahrain in 2020) occurred eleven years ago now, at the start of the 2012 Belgian Grand Prix. In that circumstance, Grosjean triggered a multiple collision at the first corner of the Spa-Francorchamps circuit, with his car lifting off the ground touching Alonso's helmet, at a time when there was no Halo yet in F1. For this episode, Grosjean came next disqualified for the following Italian GP, ​​becoming the first to receive a similar sanction for disciplinary reasons since Michael Schumacher in 1994.

The memory of 2012

In a recent interview with the official Formula 1 website, Grosjean looked back on that world championship, the first after his previous experience in Renault in 2009: “People forgot I was a rookie – he commented about it at the beginning of that season – we go to Spain, I set the fastest lap and finish 4th, then we go to Monaco. I was very fast, but I had contact with Schumacher at the start. At that point I finished 2nd in Canada, and then came Valencia. Since then things have been bad because I tried to win instead of accepting sometimes that fourth, fifth, second, third place was still good. I just wanted to win. That's why I think the accident in Spa happened“.

Alonso's reaction

Returning to the episode of the Belgian GP, ​​Grosjean admitted his mistake, but also that he had contacted Alonso at the end of the race to apologize for what happened: “Spa was a mistake, I accepted penalties, even if I think it was too harsh – he has declared – I'm not proud of it, but it's part of it. I remember texting Fernando: 'I'm sorry, I'm glad you're okay'. His response was: 'The penalty is too harsh, you will redeem yourself'. Then you get into that nasty spiral where you have to keep going, but you have so much pressure that you're not allowed to make a mistake. You're under pressure. You find yourself in a situation from which it is almost impossible to escape. It's just like being on a wave or in a washing machine and trying to get out. And every time you try, they push you back in.”