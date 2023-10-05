Andretti-Grosjean: the curtain closes

In these last few weeks, global attention has been on the team’s new plans Andretti is focused on the entry of the US team into Formula 1, but it should obviously not be forgotten that the team, recently known under the official name of Andretti Global, is already present in two other open-wheel competitions such as Formula E and IndyCar. Limited to the American series, the 2024 could see the transition from four to three cars on the track, but regardless of what the decisions will be, one thing is already certain: Romain Grosjean will no longer be a team driver.

Arbitration proceedings are underway

The French-Swiss, after making his debut in America at the wheel of the Dale Coyne team in 2021, then signed with Andretti for the following season, continuing his experience for this season too. However, the relationship between the two parties ended with the failure to reconfirm the former F1 driver for 2024 following a championship in which Grosjean had to face several difficulties. However, the choice was not digested by the 37-year-old from Geneva, who started it legal action against his former team. A decision explained as follows by the pilot himself via his social pages: “I enjoyed working with the Andretti Autosport IndyCar team – he wrote – I’m proud of the successes we’ve shared over two seasons. I am grateful for the many friendships developed at the highest level of American open-wheel racing. I expected to continue racing with the good people at Andretti Autosport for the next few years. I am saddened that this will not come to fruition and wish the members of the Andretti team well. I am evaluating other options to continue my career in IndyCar in pursuit of excellence. I have filed an arbitration proceeding in Indiana against Andretti Autosport to protect my rights. I am represented by John Maley and Mark Owens of Barnes & Thornburg, LLP. Respectfully, Romain Grosjean.”

Grosjean’s future

Although the experience of the former Haas driver in IndyCar, who miraculously escaped a serious accident in Bahrain in 2020 in his last year in F1, may now be considered over, next season will not be devoid of motorsport activities for him. In fact, from 2024, Grosjean will begin a new adventure as Lamborghini Factory Driver. In addition to taking part in the 24 Hours of Daytona next January, Grosjean will contribute to the development of a new hybrid prototype of the Sant’Agata Bolognese company for the LMDh class of the WEC and for the IMSA.