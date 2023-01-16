Max Verstappen was not so happy with the virtual 24 hours of Le Mans, but the winner Grosjean believes that he should not complain.

Max is Max. Winning is the goal and if it succeeds that sucks. And usually someone else’s fault, now again. Max took part in the virtual 24 hours of Le Mans. Great fun, of course, but his team gave up after recurring connection problems. rFactor 2, the racing simulator they play, are not known for their good servers. That turned out again.

Verstappen quits at 24h Le Mans, Grosjean wins

Max Verstappen intended to send a nice game. But unfortunately, due to connection problems, this went wrong. He was quite annoyed, called it a clown show and vowed to turn his back on the event. That is quite unfortunate for the company with the license, because if Formula 1 drivers stop playing the game, it is not good for the image.

So Max and the Team Redline decided to drop out of the race. They did not get their laps back from the organization after connection problems. The organization has the rule that if this happens, the laps will be returned if it happens to four or more drivers. So that was not the case. Max was not amused (see video below) and peered at him.

Winner

Max called on other drivers to do the same. GTE class winner Romain Grosjean thought it was all nonsense and belonging. Yes, if it doesn’t happen to you, it’s easy to shout. Grosjean sneered at Max on Twitter by saying “What about an engine problem or other technical defect in real life racing? Isn’t that the same…?”

Well, he may have a point there. In these sport(s) you depend on your equipment. A small side note that I would like to make is that the Frenchman is involved in Motorsport Games as an ambassador. This company organizes this race.

The conclusion is that motorsport, whether online or not, always brings sensation. There is a good chance that this soap opera is not over yet!

*grabs popcorn*

