Fondi, night watchman of a campsite rapes a 14-year-old girl. House arrest for a 57-year-old of Pakistani origin

A man was arrested to have raped a 14 year old girl in Fondi, a municipality in the province of Latina. It is a 57 year old of Pakistani origin that he allegedly groped and tied a woman against her will underage camping with a friend’s family. For the man, identified and stopped by the police officers of the Fondi police station and his colleagues from the Rome Railway Police, the following were ordered: house arrest in his home.

In early July, a 14-year-old girl joins a friend and her family at a campsite in Fondi where they are spending their holidays. On July 7, the two minors are sitting on a deckchair when a man approaches and begins to to bother girls with phrases related to the sexual sphere. This is the night watchman of the facility where he is regularly employed. After asking the minors if they were engaged and if they had sexual relations, he takes the victim by the arm and begins to grope her breasts and buttto to surround her and prevent her from escaping in the narrow and trying to kiss her on the mouth. All under the astonished eyes of her friend. The 14-year-old, fortunately, manages to free herself and reach the reception of the facility, telling everything first to two receptionists and then to her friend’s parents.

Having learned what was reported, the campsite administration has suspended from work the man indicated by the young women as the perpetrator of the violence. Sporta complaint of the incident at the Polfer Office in Rome, the competent judicial authority was informed and investigations have started of the case. The man, in the early hours of Saturday 17 August 2024, was tracked down in alocal company where he had found work and placed under house arrest in his home in Fondi.