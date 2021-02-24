Groot He is one of the most beloved characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, even though he did not have the same fame as other superheroes in the comics. After making a name for himself on the big screen, it didn’t take long for director James Gunn to reinvent him as a baby in the closing minutes of Guardians of the Galaxy.

In the sequel, the alien repeated his life cycle after his emotional sacrifice to save his friends. Due to his new age, he was nicknamed ‘Baby groot‘and stole the hearts of MCU fans, who are waiting to see him in Thor 4 and Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

To the fans’ surprise, James Gunn revealed on Instagram that the adult Groot will not appear again in the MCU. Instead, younger versions will. “Unfortunately that original Groot is no longer with us. So unless there is a prequel of some kind, we won’t see it again. “

Previously, the filmmaker pointed out that this stage of the character was the best unlike the adult stage where it often went unnoticed. “Groot’s personality and who he was, was there, implicit in the shot and you just tended to ignore it during the filming of the first movie, but now everyone knows him,” he told the media.

“I think it is much better elaborated now, it is no longer so poorly written. I mean, I think that now it is built in a more comprehensive way ”, were the last words of the director.

Also, Baby Groot will have its own series on Disney Plus. During the Disney company’s 2020 investor day, Marvel CEO Kevin Feige revealed that the alien will have a series made up of several shorts with new characters. The events are anticipated to take place between Guardians of the Galaxy 2 and Avengers: Infinity War.