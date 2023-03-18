Home page World

A groom’s ex-wife was a guest at his wedding. The new patchwork family then proudly presented them on Instagram.

Munich – The saying “You only get married once in a lifetime” is a thing of the past in many cases. According to the Federal Statistical Office, almost 40 percent of marriages ended in divorce in Germany in 2021. A woman even wanted to divorce again the day after the wedding. However, when a man remarried, there was a very special person on the guest list. The ex-wife was invited to the wedding.

Ex-wife comes to her ex-husband’s wedding – family shows patchwork success

When you hear that the ex-wife is at the ex-husband’s wedding, you will probably frown at first. The well-known TikToker “Krystianatiana” showed on Instagram that this is quite possible. When her ex-husband remarried, she was invited to the wedding with her children. Children always connect ex-couples, however, the relationship between her, her ex-husband and his new wife seems to be very harmonious.

In a video on Instagram you see the ex-husband with his new wife. The TikToker writes: “When my baby daddy thought he didn’t have to have anything to do with me if he married someone else”. Kelly Clarkson is playing in the background with the song “Behind These Hazel Eyes”. At the moment when the passage reaches the text “Here I am, once again” (in German: Here I am again), the ex-wife comes into the picture and everyone beams into the camera.

Friendship with the ex-wife: TikTokerin presents a happy blended family at the wedding

The bride wrote on Instagram: “Have we become friends? Yes!” In another video, the ex-wife poses together with her daughter, her new partner and her ex-husband and his new wife. “When you put your kids first and make them family again but this time as healthy co-parents,” the TikToker captioned the video. Apparently the blended family seems to be happy.

However, the family can also drive the groom or the bride to despair. The prospective mother-in-law made you a real no-go at the wedding and in another case the groom’s mother wore a wedding dress at the wedding. (vk)