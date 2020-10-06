Unwanted hair grows on many parts of our body. They look bad and reduce our beauty. By the way, it is good to remove body hair and keep yourself clean. But if you break or cut your nose hair, it can cause you a lot of trouble.

Actually, nose hair protects our body. These prevent dust and dirt from entering the nose. It does not cause respiratory diseases. However, the nose hair clings to the nostril, which reduces the beauty of the face. But cutting them can cause you many major disadvantages.



Risk of infection



If you break or cut your nose hair, you may have a serious infection. Once the hair follicles open, all bacteria, dirt and dust particles begin to accumulate in the pores. This increases the risk of nasal infection.

Damage to Danger Triangle

A part of our face is called Danger Triangle. It is the area from the top of the nose to both sides of the mouth. It consists of blood vessels and nerves, which transport blood to the brain. Nasal hair cutting affects blood vessels and can cause serious damage.



Paralysis risk



Breaking of nasal hair can cause infection by blood vessels to the brain. If your immune system is weak, the risk of infection may increase. Blood supply veins can cause an infection clot and put pressure on the brain. This can paralyze a person and even cause death.



Pimple is dangerous

If you have pimples around your nose, then there is an increased risk of infection. Due to this, the blood clot accumulates and the veins carrying blood get blocked. This condition is called cavernous sinus thrombosis. It is a dangerous condition and a person may even die in 30 percent of cases.



Escape measures



Do not try to cut the hair of sensitive area of ​​the face. If you want to get rid of nose hair, use scissors or trimmer. Do not insert any sharp device inside the nose.