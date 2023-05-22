On what should be the happiest day of their lives, a couple from the Indian city of indore about to get married decided take poisongiven that the groom did not want to marry and he preferred not to live that torment.

Before the wedding ceremonyin the state of Madhya Pradeshafter having an altercation the boyfriend took poison since he did not want to get married, so his fiancée upon finding out also decided to drink the deadly drink.

However, while the man fulfilled his mission and diedthe girlfriend was left alive, but she is in a critical condition, hovering between life and death, according to local media reports.

According to relatives of the 21-year-old, they explained that his fiancée, 20, had been pressing for several days to the boyfriend for them to get married, but he was not convinced to do it.

Hence the groom asked his partner for a deadline two years to focus on his career, but in retaliation, she reported him to the Police.

According to Ramzan Khan, deputy police inspector, the boyfriend would have been the first consume the poison and, after informing his fiancée what he had done during the ceremony, she also decided to poison herself.

“As soon as the bride found out that the boyfriend had consumed poison, he also drank it. Doctors pronounced the man dead, while the condition of the woman, who is on life support, remains very serious,” Khan said.

Currently, the authorities continue with the corresponding investigations to determine the causes that led to the couple to be poisoned

Receive more international news directly on your WhatsApp