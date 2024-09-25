Home World

Nathan Vaughan had dismissed the slight headache he had before the altar as just nervousness. But it got worse and worse. And ended up in the emergency room.

Cambridgeshire – Spending the rest of your life with one and the same person, through good times and bad. The thought can make you feel a little uneasy before the wedding. Nathan Vaughan thought the same thing and so, when the special day finally arrived, he simply dismissed his headache as nerves.

The vows of fidelity were spoken, the rings exchanged and the wedding party went home, but the terrible headaches remained. A few days later he found out why.

“Not the wedding I had imagined”: Groom misses his own celebration

“I love looking at the wedding photos, but at the same time it was just a very strange day,” Katie Vaughan told the British news site Kennedy News looking back on her wedding. After ten years as a couple, she and her partner Nathan wanted to tie the knot in May this year. But: “It was definitely not the wedding I had imagined,” the 26-year-old continued. Another woman who was married at the Registry office found out that her future husband was already married.

Nathan Vaughan had already felt unwell during the wedding ceremony. After they left the church, however, the headache had become so severe that he did not go to the reception. Instead of dancing the first dance as husband and wife with his newlyweds or cutting the cake together, he spent the evening “knocked out” in his hotel room.

Even the photographer who took the wedding photos noticed that Nathan seemed a little out of sorts. That evening he had “the headache of his life,” as he recalls the evening alone in the hotel room. Yet just a few hours earlier he had felt great, excited about the new phase of his life with the woman of his dreams.

“Wedding nervousness” ends with surgery: Doctors discover brain tumor in groom

Despite all the anger over the ruined evening, Nathen had initially thought nothing bad about the headache, as he Kennedy News “I took painkillers, migraine tablets and thought it was just wedding nerves,” said the 30-year-old Brit. But the pain didn’t go away. Not even the next day. Instead, it got steadily worse over the course of the day.

After three days, his wife urged him to go to the hospital. In the emergency room, it turned out that Nathan had a pituitary adenoma, a benign brain tumor that had to be surgically removed. The new husband was under the knife for four hours – the operation was complicated because the fingernail-sized tumor had pressed on his optic nerve and impaired his vision, writes Kennedy News.

As the University of Würzburg informs on its website, the clinical picture of such a tumor is not atypical. The tumor usually only becomes apparent when it has already reached a critical size. Indicators could be severe headaches or visual disturbances. If such symptoms occur, the tumor must be treated. Most of those affected develop a pituitary adenoma in their 30s. It turned out well for Nathan, but not for another newlywed.

Wedding without a groom – but still a happy ending

As the doctors explained to him, he had suffered bleeding in his brain on the morning of his wedding day, which caused the headaches. “On my wedding day, of all days – it’s crazy,” says Vaughan.

In addition to the terrible headaches, she was also left with a pang of conscience that evening: “My first thought was that my wife is now all alone on our wedding day while I am lying here.” Another Bride suddenly found herself without a groom at the wedding there. Katie Vaughan did well, though. She ordered the kitchen to serve the wedding cake already cut. Her father took Nathan’s place on the dance floor.

The couple say they want to repeat the celebration for their first wedding anniversary – so that they can finally experience all the beautiful wedding traditions. “Better late than never,” says Nathan Vaughan. (rku).