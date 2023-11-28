Home page World

From: Julia Stanton

In Thailand, a groom shoots his wife and three other guests shortly after the wedding. (Symbolic image) © Imago

A wedding comes to a gruesome end: a groom shoots his bride and then kills three other guests. The police already have a possible motive.

Bangkok — First they exchanged vows, then the groom shot his bride and three other guests. It was actually supposed to be the happiest day of the couple’s life. But then everything turns out differently. On Saturday, November 25, Chaturong Suksuk (29) and Kanchana Pachunthuek (44) had a traditional wedding in the northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima. According to witness statements, an argument between the newly married couple escalated during the celebrations. This was reported by, among others Bangkok Post.

The groom left the party, went to his car and returned a short time later with a handgun. First he shot his bride, then he killed her 62-year-old mother and 38-year-old sister. In the shooting, which occurred around 11:25 p.m. local time, a guest who was not yet identified was killed. Another person was seriously injured. According to police, 11 bullets were recovered from the crime scene. The groom legally acquired the murder weapon last year.

Wedding massacre in Thailand: Groom was probably afraid of loss

According to reports from wedding guests, the couple’s argument was about the couple’s age difference. Suksuk was said to be extremely jealous and was said to have been afraid of loss. The main reason for this was probably his disability. The former marine lost his leg in an accident. A police spokesman emphasized in an interview with the BBC However, this is just speculation. The exact motive remains unclear.

Suksuk was a member of the Thai Paralympics team and won a silver medal in swimming at the 11th Asean Para Games last year. He was supposed to take part in the World Abilitysport Games in Thailand next month.

Repeated gun attacks in Thailand

Gun violence occurs again and again in Thailand. Just in October, several people died in a shooting at a shopping center in Bangkok. Since their ownership is not sufficiently regulated, firearms are relatively easy to obtain there.

According to that Time magazine, Thailand has one of the highest gun ownership rates in Southeast Asia. The wedding tragedy occurred just days after the government signed an order to suspend the issuance of gun licenses for a year. The country, which is considered a “stoner’s paradise,” also wants to take tougher action when it comes to drug policy. (jus)