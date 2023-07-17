Home page World

An heirloom from the deceased father is to be sold in order to finance the wedding with the proceeds. This is met with little understanding from the family.

Berlin – For many people, a wedding is one of the most important events in life and should be celebrated accordingly. However, the celebration is often associated with a financial investment.

In order to be able to afford the lavish wedding with his fiancee at a winery abroad, the groom decides to sell a family heirloom, a painting that is said to have a five-figure value. On Reddit the 39-year-old posted his intention and wrote:. “We both agree that this is the most important occasion in our lives, so we should make it as memorable as possible.” Adding that despite stable jobs and savings, they both “don’t have enough” to host the wedding their way. His plan to pawn a family heirloom caused great anger among his younger brother, who is also best man – with serious consequences for the newlyweds.

The groom’s family are not attending the wedding – the verdict of the Reddit users is also scathing

Family members are not always able to relate to family heirlooms. And while it is a loving thought on the part of the deceased to leave something useful or beautiful that will remain, the beneficiaries often have no emotional attachment to the things. The groom explained Reddit further that he did not think much of family traditions and although he appreciated the painting he was not very attached to it.

“I have many other good memories of my father and I don’t need an heirloom to remember him,” explained the groom. His younger brother, on the other hand, as a “big history fan”, was very attached to the painting and, according to the groom, was also upset that it was not left to him in the will. Unfortunately, it’s not uncommon for families to fall apart when it comes to inheritance or when Disputes even lead to the exclusion of family members. It becomes more complicated if the deceased does not have a will.

Groom wants to sell heirloom to pay for wedding – family doesn’t come to the wedding

Now the best man, together with the relatives, will stay away from the wedding. As the parents of the two brothers are deceased, none of the groom’s family will attend. But there is also heavy criticism from Reddit users. While some slammed him as “selfish” and “short-sighted,” the majority felt the heirloom should definitely remain in the family, as his late father apparently wanted it that way: “It was meant to be sentimental for you, because your father upheld the family tradition with honor. You have the right to do what you want with this heirloom, but you will lose your entire family because of it,” commented one user.

The groom’s financial situation also has little sympathy: “You care more about a ridiculously lavish wedding that will blow your bank account than you do about your relationship with your brother or your father’s tradition. If your father knew you were going to sell it, he would have let your brother do it. I hope your marriage is worth it to you.”

Reddit users suspect that the family heirloom has long since been sold.

After his younger brother was able to convince the relatives not to show up for the wedding, the groom is now unsure whether he is right. The wave of outrage that his post on Reddit triggered could probably have unsettled those affected.

While one Reddit user thinks the groom could at least have asked the younger brother if he might want the painting, the majority believe the painting has already sold and changed hands. However, it cannot be confirmed at this time whether the speculation is really correct. (Vivian Werg)