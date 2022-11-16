A newlywed has come under fire on social media for arriving at his wedding in a coffin carried down the aisle by his best friends. The gruesome find was filmed by a wedding attendee before being posted on TikTok, where it quickly went viral. “Is this a funeral?? No, that’s how my friend decided to walk down the aisle,” wrote user @tobz88, whose clip has racked up more than 8 million views. The footage shows a hearse approaching the place where the outdoor wedding is taking place: the coffin is lifted from the trunk by six participants. Other guests appear confused, believing that a dead body may be hidden inside. General surprise when the groom jumped out after the chest that had been placed near the altar.

“Tell me you’re dramatic without telling me you’re dramatic,” the user further wrote of the groom, who hasn’t been publicly named. Viewers were shocked by the gimmick, which was labeled by one as “disrespectful”. Many have wondered if such a move could be grounds for divorce. Meanwhile, others noted that the coffin-carrying attendees looked “embarrassed” to be there. Someone tried to defend the groom, writing: “I actually thought he was pretty cute. I interpret it as ‘I was dead before I met you’ or ‘My life didn’t really begin until I met you.’”