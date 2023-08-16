The groom smears cake on her face on their wedding day and the wife files for divorce the next day. To tell the story is the person concerned with a post on Reddit. “I hope to get a divorce after my husband pushed my face into the cake on my wedding day,” she wrote, sharing her misadventure with her web site.

“I’ve never been interested in getting married – she tells the “weddingshaming” page – but I’ve never been against it. When my boyfriend proposed it to me, I decided to give it a try. There was only one rule: he didn’t have to throw cake in my face during the party.’ Apparently, however, the groom decided to violate the only rule by making the bride go on a rampage. He probably wanted to be provocative, to play a joke on her, but it all cost him dearly.

“He grabbed me from behind my head and shoved it into my cake. It was all planned because she fell apart and he had a bunch of cupcakes to spare.” So the next day she left him and filed for divorce. A reaction that seemed excessive to many, so much so that people close to the spouses are trying to make them change their minds. Behind this reaction there would be a trauma of the woman: «I have suffered from claustrophobia since I was involved in a car accident as a child. Being pushed into the cake made me panic. They all joined in telling me that I’m exaggerating and making a mistake. I wonder if they aren’t right, but aren’t they the ones who have to wake up every morning to a man whose behavior makes them extremely angry.’