From: Alina Schröder

Nate and his fiancée Mariana Kuhlman shortly after proposing in December 2022. Less than a year later, he is dead. © Facebook/Mariana Kuhlman

It was supposed to be a wonderful honeymoon, but it ends in tragedy. Shortly after the wedding, a groom dies in an accident in the Caribbean.

St. Lucia – First the wedding, then a honeymoon in the Caribbean. At least that was the plan of a newly married couple from the USA. But their time together ended terribly. A tragic accident involving the groom tore the young happiness apart, and just a few days after tying the knot, Mariana Kuhlman was already widowed.

Young groom dies just days after wedding in Caribbean

Her husband Nate proposed to Mariana in December 2022 in Zion National Park in Utah. Less than a year later, they married on October 28th in their home of Steubenville, Ohio New York Post reported. They both chose St. Lucia in the picturesque Caribbean as their honeymoon destination. Then tragedy struck just three days after the wedding: Nate died on site as a result of a water skiing accident. This was confirmed by relatives on the GoFundMe donation page. How the terrible accident came about is not specified.

Nate’s mother, Heather Kuhlman, spoke out shortly after her newlywed son’s tragic accident. On November 3rd she gave thanks Facebook for the great sympathy and support. At the time she was on her way to St. Lucia in the Caribbean to be with her son. However, he died from his injuries a short time later. “Nate’s death took us all by surprise and took our breath away,” writes Heather Kuhlmann.

Mariana Kuhlman posted a picture of the wedding on Instagram with the touching text: “Nathaniel Patrick Kuhlman, my sweet husband, I knew that it was the calling of my life to go to heaven with you and I will never understand , why you moved forward without me, but being your wife has been and will continue to be the greatest calling and gift of my life. I love you with everything I am and I can’t wait to be with you again.”

The sympathy is huge: more than $100,000 has been raised for relatives

“Nate was a wonderful husband, friend, son and brother,” the GoFundMe page says. He was a “funny, friendly and adventurous soul”. “We are asking for help with the family’s funeral and travel costs,” write the organizers of the fundraising campaign.

And they are successful. Together with one another call More than $100,000 has already been raised (As of November 8th). The sympathy is huge, many people express concern about the fate. “I’m so sorry for your loss, I can’t even imagine the burden,” one donor wrote. “I’ve never met them all, but their stories really touch me. I pray for her and for the repose of Nate’s soul,” assures another.

The money collected will be used primarily for “costs of last-minute plane tickets to St. Lucia and back home, immediate issuance of passports, transportation, accommodation, food, funeral preparations, Mariana’s needs.”

For another couple, the best day of their lives also recently ended in tragedy: A Bride died just hours after the wedding. Meanwhile A young bride from the US state of Wisconsin died the night before the wedding reception.