From: Andrew Knobloch

The best day of his life was also his last: a groom died at his own wedding.

Ammam – For many people, a wedding celebration should be the most beautiful day of their lives. The perfect process that the bridal couple imagines is often torpedoed by unforeseeable events. However, marriage rarely ends in death. Unfortunately, that’s exactly what happened to a 20-year-old groom.

Wedding anniversary with fatalities: groom dies after joy shots

According to the German Press Agency, a 20-year-old died in Jordan as a result of a joyful shot. The sad fate joins a multitude of misfortunes, like that of a bride who died in a golf cart just hours after her wedding – or the absurd case, as a young man married his sister at the altar after the death of his future wife.

In Jordan, a stray bullet is said to have hit the groom. Subsequently, activists in the country called for boycotting this type of tradition because innocent people would die from the custom. The state news agency Petra reported on August 31. Actually, the use of weapons in public is prohibited. The groom who was shot was taken to the hospital, but succumbed to his injuries there, and the shooter was arrested. Nothing was initially known about the state of mind of the bride or the family.

Joy shots at a wedding in Russia in 2017. The custom is not uncommon in some countries © IMAGO / ITAR-TASS

Joy shots not only at weddings, but also at other “joyful” events the reason for death

Joyful shots are actually fired into the air, but time and again they claim their victims. In 2020, for example, a Jordanian was released from prison and died shortly thereafter after being fatally shot by his cousin who was celebrating.

One 19-year-old bride died the night before her wedding after making a careless mistake, which ultimately cost her her life. A terminally ill man, on the other hand, wanted to forestall death and say yes to his beloved, but he died on the wedding night.