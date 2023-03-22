The plasterers may be less satisfied with it, but the inhabitants of Groningen will be happy that the extraction of natural gas is being scaled back. It is also nice that a natural gas pipeline is now available, one that can be perfectly used for hydrogen. Very handy, because Groningen will have the largest offshore hydrogen factory in the world.

Hydrogen production must take place north of the Wadden Islands. The hydrogen wind farm must be ready by 2031 and must then have 500,000 kW of electrolysis capacity. Different sources use different calculations, but a kilo of hydrogen contains about 50 kWh. A Toyota Mirai has a tank of 5.6 kilos of hydrogen.

‘This year, we will work out what the hydrogen network at sea should look like. The extent to which reuse of existing gas infrastructure in the North Sea is feasible will also be examined,’ reports the national government. We are also looking closely at how the production of hydrogen can be done in an ecologically responsible and safe manner.

What is that hydrogen needed for?

It is not suddenly the case that the national government has decided that we should have a hydrogen car after all. By 2030, the government expects that there will be about 300,000 hydrogen cars in the Netherlands, which is only a small part of the entire passenger car fleet of 9 million. Heavy transport is a second application, but there are even more possibilities.

In addition to fuel for vehicles, the government sees hydrogen as energy storage to store surpluses, but also as a fuel for heavy industries or as a raw material for chemical products. Or to heat buildings or neighborhoods that cannot work with district heating or electric heating.

Before the largest hydrogen plant is placed at sea, a smaller pilot with an electrolysis capacity of approximately 50 to 100 megawatts will be built. This should remove the first defects from the technique. Later this year, a location must be chosen for this sustainable hydrogen plant.