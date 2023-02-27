In The Hague, the province of Groningen will submit a substantial package of requirements to the national government on Monday. Now that the parliamentary inquiry into gas production has established that the province has been systematically shortchanged, Groningen wants ‘compensation’. That can sometimes be quite expensive, say experts. They list for this site what must be reimbursed, what it costs and who will pay.

