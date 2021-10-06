Monday morning there was an earthquake at Zeerijp with a magnitude of 2.5. In the afternoon there was an earthquake at Appingedam with a magnitude of 1.8 and in the evening another earthquake at Zeerijp with a magnitude of 2.2. All quakes were measured at a depth of approximately 3 kilometers.

Eight damage reports were received as a result of the previous three earthquakes. In addition, the Groningen Mining Damage Institute (IMG) received seven reports of ‘possibly acutely unsafe situations’. In an acutely unsafe situation, the safety of a building is at stake, for example because walls are seriously skewed or because there is a risk of short circuit.

Tonight’s quake was less powerful, but some residents still felt a knock and tremors in the house. KNMI Weather Institute, which also specializes in seismology, called Monday’s three earthquakes exceptional.