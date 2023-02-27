Groningen is asking for a ‘major’ cultural change from the national government in damage repair and strengthening of houses. “The people in Groningen can do nothing about it. Help them,” King’s Commissioner René Paas said at a press conference. The province wants extra support from The Hague for at least 25 years. The administrators from the north do not want to name a concrete amount.

At that press conference, in Nieuwspoort in The Hague, the north put forward concrete proposals to improve the process of damage and repair to homes. The province is also putting forward wishes for substantial investments in, for example, education, the energy transition and infrastructure. Strengthened by the firm conclusions of the committee of inquiry, the north is now sharpening its knives.

Paas: ,,A thousand civil servants alone are involved in the procedures. From now on they must be given the budgets and powers to really help people. Even if the situation is murky, they should not wait endlessly for permission from their superiors, not just look at the rules. It should be done with the interagency ping pong. They have to stand next to the residents. They are entitled to impeccable service. None of the Groningen people have earned a penny from it. They need to be relieved."

Natural gas free

Groningen, through city mayor Koen Schuiling, also expresses the ambition to be the first natural gas-free province in the Netherlands by 2035. The aim is to reduce energy poverty in the province – ironically enough, it is higher in Groningen than anywhere else. “Not only no longer extracting natural gas, but also no longer using natural gas. That will cost a lot of money, but it is difficult to link an amount to it. It’s about a change of attitude.”

The young people of Groningen deserve special attention, says Schuiling. They require investments in numerous facilities, such as village houses, recreation and parks. A budget is also needed for coaches and support staff to remedy mental and psychological damage. "We won't be done with that in five years. An entire generation has lost its faith. But these young people deserve just as much opportunity as young people elsewhere."



Quote

Johan Remkes, present as leader of the National Program Groningen, asked for large investments in the Groningen economy (for example in green energy and education). According to him, one third of the offshore wind farms should be located above Groningen. More must also be invested in cables that transport the generated power to Groningen, in particular to Eemshaven.

According to the former minister, a ‘long-term commitment’ is required, for a period of at least 25 years. He also does not want to put an amount on it. “I don’t participate in that party game. The most important thing is that we don’t leave the people of Groningen orphaned.” René Paas thinks that mentioning a concrete amount is rather counterproductive, because then it is only about that. He did want to say one thing: “The amount will always be dwarfed by the gas revenues that the Netherlands extracted from the Groningen gas field, and also by what the people of Groningen would have received if they had been treated fairly from the start.”

According to the directors, the package of wishes is not an option menu for The Hague. Paas: “It would not be surprising if these measures are all part of the solution in the future.”

Johan Remkes also stated that the situation in Groningen was a typical example of the gap between the Randstad and the rest of the Netherlands, which he also pointed out in the nitrogen dossier. According to Paas, it is a revenge here that the Netherlands is governed ‘from the dunes’, and that the administrative center is not located in the middle of the country. “The external borders then feel very far away, and the Netherlands is not a real unity. In the end, you are doing the country short.”

Residents of the earthquake area watch the presentation of the final report of the parliamentary committee of inquiry on natural gas extraction in the Petrus en Pauluskerk, which is taking place at De Diek’n farm in Zeerijp. © ANP

