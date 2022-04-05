The UMCG has previously conducted research into the effect of the vaccine in unvaccinated volunteers. According to the university hospital, the results of this study were favorable. “The vaccine turned out to be safe and can offer very good protection against the corona virus. Laboratory research also showed that the antibodies produced by the participants after vaccination with the Akston vaccine protect against the omikron variant,” says the UMCG.

The aim of the new study is to investigate the immune system’s response to a booster shot in people who have already been vaccinated with Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen or AstraZeneca. “We are also investigating whether people can be effectively protected against new variants of the coronavirus for a long time, in order to prevent periodic vaccination,” the hospital said.

Akston Biosciences' vaccine does not use the actual coronavirus, attenuated or alive. The vaccine is made up of part of the coronavirus, the so-called spike protein, which is combined with a protein fragment of a human antibody. It's not an mRNA vaccine like Pfizer and Moderna.

#Groningen #hospital #volunteers #test #booster #shot