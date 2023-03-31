The Netherlands has a debt of honor to Groningen, says the parliamentary committee of inquiry into gas extraction in Groningen. ‘Not only were the interests of the inhabitants of Groningen ignored for years. After that, the system failed to deal with the consequences of gas extraction and earthquakes. The consequences for people, homes, communities and the region are disastrous,” the province said.
According to the province, solving the problems in Groningen starts with damage repair and safety. ‘It has to be milder, easier and more humane. But you also need to work on perspective. This is inextricably linked to investments in the future of Groningen’, can be read in a statement.
