Gröna Lund | Video: This is where the fatal accident happened on the roller coaster

At the Gröna Lund amusement park in Stockholm, one person died and nine were injured after a roller coaster partially derailed on Sunday. The video shows the crash site on the Jetline roller coaster.

A roller coaster the carriage partially derailed, as a result of which several people fell from the carriage on Sunday in Gröna Lund in Stockholm.

A 35-year-old woman died as a result of the accident. In addition, nine were hospitalized, two of them were seriously injured. Expressen’s according to one of the seriously injured is the sister of the woman who died in the accident.

So far, it is unclear what caused the accident. The amusement park is now closed and will only be opened once the accident has been investigated.

The video, which is the main image of the story, shows the entire route of the Jetline roller coaster. The place where the accident happened is marked on the video as a still image after slowing down. The information about the accident site in the video is based on a Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet to the information received about the accident scene.

In the year Opened in 1988 and renovated in 2000, the Jetline roller coaster is, according to Gröna Lund’s website, 30 meters high and its maximum speed is 90 kilometers per hour.

The length of the track is 800 meters, and the person riding the trolley experiences an acceleration of 4.5 G at its highest.

For comparison, the Taiga roller coaster on Linnanmäki is 52 meters high and its maximum speed is 106 kilometers per hour.