The opposition was unanimously against it. Now the Bundestag has passed the Register Modernization Act. It is uncertain whether it will happen to the regional chamber.

The Tax identification number can also be used for other purposes for identification.

can also be used for other purposes for identification. This is how the Bundestag wants them digitalization the administration move forward.

the move forward. However, there are also against the project massive criticism.

Berlin – The Tax ID should say something to many. Now she should become one comprehensive citizen number will. The Bundestag * passed a corresponding law on Thursday evening. If the Federal Council * approves it, around 50 additional digits the tax ID of the person concerned is stored – for example in Population register, in the Driver’s license register and in Arms Register as well as the Pension insurance and the Health insurance.

According to the GroKo Administrative operations This makes it easier – the initiators want to avoid having to obtain the same data multiple times from different authorities or to submit identical documents more than once. However, mutual data queries are only allowed if the person concerned agrees. At the same time, every citizen can see for himself via a secure access – the “data cockpit” – which authorities have exchanged which data with him.

Massive criticism of the planned citizen number: “Biblical cost problem”

The opposition voted unanimously against the law. She considers it incompatible with the Basic Law *. “Constitutionally highly questionable”, said the digital policy spokesman for FDP *-Fraction, Manuel Höferlin, the advance. Greens *– Vice-parliamentary group Konstantin von Notz warned that if the proceedings should fail in a few years before the Federal Constitutional Court, “then we have a cost and time problem of biblical proportions”.

There were also protests over the first reading of the bill in November Privacy concerns. Critics fear the creation of comprehensive Personality profiles. The AfD *-Apartment Uwe Schulz warned of that “Transparent citizen”where the state as “Modern block warden” merge countless data.

Interior Secretary Günter Krings (CDU *) contradicted the concerns at the time and referred to the intended protective mechanisms: “We will continue to effectively rule out the formation of a profile,” assured him.

Since the Federal Council in its opinion also on constitutional problems pointed out, it is uncertain whether the new law will die State Chamber will happen. (dpa / AFP / frs) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital editorial network.