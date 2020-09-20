Anyone who takes pictures of accident victims or people under their clothes will be punished more severely in the future – including long imprisonment.

Berlin – Law against “Stretcher” and “Gaffer”: The secret Filming or taking photos under the skirt or in the neckline can with up to two years in prison to get punished. Same goes for that Retransmission such recordings. A corresponding tightening of the law finally also has the on Friday Federal Council approved. The so-called “Upskirting”, in which photos or films are taken under skirts and dresses, was usually not one under the previous legal situation Offense.

Anti-Gaffer-Gesetz: Anyone who films or takes photos of deaths in accidents faces fines

In the future there is also a risk of penalties if someone Accidental deaths photographs or films. So far, criminal law has only protected living accident victims. The regulations are expected to come into force this year. For this purpose, the group of people to be protected in Section 201a of Criminal Code extended to the deceased.

“Gaffer” and “Spanner” photos: Federal government wants to strengthen the rights of the people depicted

Due to the tightening, the dissemination of corresponding recordings is mainly about social networks be contained. Cell phone cameras are now able to take high quality images, says the draft law. The increasing availability of cameras and the possibility of using them easily and inconspicuously mean that the right of the persons depicted would not be observed by the recording persons.

Bill against “Gaffer” and “Spanner”: Unauthorized photography will be punishable in future

The federal government announced this on its official FacebookAccount with: “Anyone who takes photos or videos of fatalities in accidents or distributes them should be punished in the future. Unauthorized photography under the skirt or in the neckline is also a criminal offense. The federal government had initiated the law. After the Bundestag, the Bundesrat also gave its approval today. “

An accident recently occurred in Munich in which around 60 onlookers watched or filmed the incidentbut did not help. (dpa / AFP / frs) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital editorial network.

