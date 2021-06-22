The SPD fought for it for months, but the previous agreement is now a thing of the past: tenants must first continue to bear the additional costs due to the CO2 price on their own.

Berlin – In the last few meters, it failed after all: tenants in Germany * have to bear the additional costs due to the CO2 price on oil and gas for the time being. Weeks ago, the federal government reached an agreement to reduce the burden on tenants in half – according to the consensus of the parliamentary groups of the SPD * and Union, it is now off the table.

The federal government announced a compromise in mid-May, according to which landlords should in future bear half of the costs of the CO2 price on oil and gas that has been in effect since January 1. The SPD had fought for the compromise for months. Originally it was planned that the new cost allocation would be anchored in law this week at the latest. It is now too late for that, it said on Tuesday from the SPD parliamentary group.

SPD man Mützenich speaks of “bitter aftertaste” after the collapse of the agreement on CO2 price costs

The Union has refused to include the landlords and landlords in the higher CO2 costs for living, said SPD parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich on Tuesday. This leaves a “bitter aftertaste”. “Now the tenants alone have to bear the additional costs,” explained Mützenich. “This is not how we imagine social climate protection.”

CSU * regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt defended the no to the split of the additional costs demanded by the SPD through the CO2 price for rental apartments. “We don’t think the regulation makes sense,” said Dobrindt. However, the Union has offered to lower the percentage that can be passed on to tenants per year in the event of modernization. “The SPD didn’t want that,” criticized the CSU politician.

Agreement on additional costs failed: Landlords protested violently beforehand

According to the currently valid regulation, landlords can pass the additional costs for the CO2 price of currently 25 euros per ton in full to tenants. After the agreement was announced in May, landlord and owner associations protested violently against the planned new regulation. The Union parliamentary group has long argued that landlords have no influence on the heating behavior of tenants and should therefore not be involved in CO2 price costs. (dpa / AFP / cibo)