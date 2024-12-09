Grok, the chatbot smart from X (formerly Twitter), is no longer a paid feature. Now, free subscribers to Elon Musk’s social network can access the artificial intelligence (AI) resource, although with certain limits. Experts indicate that the movement attempts to stop the massive departure of users who have migrated to other services such as Bluesky.

Those interested in using Grok without paying a monthly membership can submit up to 10 requests every two hours. They have the ability to create images and text, but processing visual materials is restricted to three pieces per day. The version of the tool available to everyone is supported by the Grok-2 AI model. It uses Flux 1, a multimodal algorithm developed by the startup Black Forest Lab, for the production of hyperrealistic graphics.

Something you should know about Grok AI and your privacy Grok AI, xAI’s generative AI tool, is insane compared to its competitors. It’s also collecting a lot of data that people post on X. Here’s how to keep your posts out of Grok and why you should.

He bot conversational was launched late last year. It differs from other similar proposals by delivering responses in real time based on information published in the web. “Grok is designed to answer questions with a bit of wit and has a rebellious personality. It will answer interesting questions that are rejected by most other AI systems,” according to xAI, the firm behind the development, also owned by Musk.

The product has been questioned for using user data in its training processes. It has also been accused of generating false and misleading content on several occasions. Despite this, the South African tycoon claims that it is an “antidote” to the restrictions imposed on other virtual assistants such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini. He assures that Grok has an “open spirit” that guarantees freedom of expression.

X loses users and Grok wants to avoid it

Analysts suggest that the decision is part of a business strategy that tries to attract and retain the greatest number of users. X has suffered a rout that has particularly benefited Bluesky. This last platform was incubated as a social network prototype within Twitter. It became completely independent before Elon Musk acquired the parent company and changed its name. Since then, it has received the approval of those looking for a decentralized and personalized option.

The trend strengthened after the presidential elections in the United States. Detractors have accused that extremist ideological discourse dominates conversations on X. They fear that the phenomenon could worsen after Donald Trump’s victory and the close relationship he maintains with Musk. Members of the scientific community, various politicians and opinion leaders have abandoned the service in search of a digital refuge. Bluesky seems to be that place for now. Since the elections it has experienced unusual growth: more than 24 million people use its platform.

The drop in subscribers on X could affect xAI’s positioning. The company has raised a financing round for $6 billion. Its private valuation is estimated at around 12,000 million. Grok is its main product, but its dependence on X limits its scope, influence and profitability. A report of The Wall Street Journal reports that the organization is developing an autonomous application for its chatbot. This will level the competitive playing field with ChatGPT or Gemini. At the moment, the development has not been confirmed.